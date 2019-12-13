Sweden PM: Brexit will happen now, little time for trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday that Britain’s election results, according to exit polls, meant Brexit would now materialize and that time was short to seal a new relationship deal between the EU and Britain.

“It is a very clear result - it will not change by tomorrow morning,” Lofven told reporters on leaving an EU summit in Brussels that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped.

“(It) means that we will move forward with our separation... we now have 11 months to hash out a deal. It’s a very short time.”