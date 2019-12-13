EU-Britain trade talks challenging, time short: Commission head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said time was “extremely short” to seal a deal on the EU’s new relationship with Britain before the end of 2020.

“We aim at zero tariff, zero quotas and zero dumping, and this is very important for us,” she told a news conference after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide election victory at home on a promise to get Brexit done by Jan.31, 2020.

“We are addressing the challenge that the time is very short, we have 11 months to negotiate a broad field,” von der Leyen said. “And it’s not only about trade, but we are also speaking about education, transport, fisheries, many, many other fields are in the portfolio to be negotiated.”