Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon, EU's Michel says

EEuropean Council President Charles Michel arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union hopes for a quick British parliament vote on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and clarity on London’s plans following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s triumph in elections, the head of the European Council said on Friday.

Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, congratulated Johnson and also said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain but called on London to work in good faith.

“We expect, as soon as possible, a the vote by the British Parliament ... It’s important to have clarity, as soon as possible,” Michel told reporters as he arrived for a second day of an EU leaders summit. “We are ready,” he said of trade talks.