UK election: Conservatives make net gain of 31 seats so far

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 31 seats so far.

Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 38

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh, Stockton South, Clwyd South, Blackpool South, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Burnley, Ipswich, West Bromwich West, Hyndburn, Ynys Mon, Bishop Auckland, Wolverhampton South West, Gedling, West Bromwich East, High Peak, Stroud, Bridgend, Wolverhampton North East, Heywood & Middleton, Rother Valley, Delyn, Don Valley, Sedgefield, Great Grimsby, Bassetlaw, Wakefield, Dudley North, Bury South, Penistone and Stocksbridge.

From Lib Dems:

Eastbourne

North Norfolk

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 7

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

A Conservative Party rosette is seen on a jacket as ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Chesterfield, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Angus

Ochil & South Perthshire

Renfrewshire East

Stirling

Aberdeen South

To Lib Dems:

Richmond Park

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour:

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

East Lothian

Midlothian

Staff members count votes at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill

Lib Dem from SNP

North East Fife