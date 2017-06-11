FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Conservatives must rally behind PM May, says trade minister Fox
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 2 months ago

UK Conservatives must rally behind PM May, says trade minister Fox

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2017.Phil Noble

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday it was time for the whole of the Conservative Party to support Prime Minister Theresa May, adding that he had absolute faith in her.

"It's now time for the whole of the Conservative Party to rally around the prime minister and get a government in the national interest," Fox told Sky News.

May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.

Conservative Party loyalists urged her to change her leadership style, while critics talked about her days being numbered.

"I have absolute faith in the prime minister, I think she is the best person to take this country forward," Fox said.

He added that work towards Britain's departure from the European Union would start "right away".

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper

