Former UK finance minister Hammond to stand down as lawmaker

Britain's Conservative MP Philip Hammond leaves the Houses of Parliament after parliament discussed Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he will stand down as a lawmaker before the Dec. 12 national election after being kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary party for voting against the government.

“I am saddened to find myself in this position after 45 years of Conservative Party membership,” Hammond wrote in a letter to constituents.

Hammond served as finance minister for three years until Boris Johnson won the race to become prime minister in July 2019.