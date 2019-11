Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves his office in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Sajid Javid said there would be room for tax cuts under new fiscal rules he outlined on Thursday, five weeks before a snap election.

“If we stick to these rules that I’ve set out today...we can afford some tax cuts,” Javid told an audience in Manchester.