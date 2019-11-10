UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis: BBC

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid departs Downing Street to attend the National Service of Remembrance, on Remembrance Sunday, at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Party’s spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fiscal strategy.

“These are eye-watering levels of spending - 1.2 trillion (pounds) - it will be absolutely reckless and will leave this country with an economic crisis within months,” Javid told the BBC on Sunday.

The Labour Party have dismissed the Conservative analysis of their spending plans, and have yet to publish their full manifesto.