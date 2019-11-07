World News
November 7, 2019 / 10:40 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UK's Javid says would spend up to 3% of GDP on infrastructure

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said a new Conservative government would introduce a fiscal rule allowing it to spend billions of pounds more on infrastructure up to 3% of annual economic output.

Javid, who said it was a responsible time to invest in the country, said he would keep a balanced current budget for day-to-day spending, but would borrow more to invest.

He said investment in long-term projects like road and rail would not exceed 3% of gross domestic product.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg; writing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below