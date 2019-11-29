World News
November 29, 2019 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Johnson says will keep no-deal Brexit preparations in place

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he wanted to keep in place preparations the government has made for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

“Many of those preparations will be extremely valuable as we come out of EU arrangements anyway. So I think that they were a right thing to have done and to keep in a state of readiness,” he told reporters.

Johnson added he was confident that Britain would get a free trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020 which would eliminate the risk of a Brexit shock for the economy.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

