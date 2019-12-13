Let Brexit healing begin, Johnson says after commanding election victory

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Friday for unity to heal the Brexit divisions that have riven the United Kingdom.

“I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin,” he said outside his Downing Street office after winning a commanding victory in Thursday’s general election.

“We are going to unite and level up ... bringing together the whole of this incredible United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland together, taking us forward, unleashing the potential of the whole country, delivering opportunity across the entire nation,” he said.

“I want to speak also to those who did not vote for us, or for me, and who wanted and perhaps still want to remain in the EU,” Johnson added. “I want you to know that we in this One Nation Conservative government will never ignore your good and positive feelings of warmth and sympathy towards the nations of Europe.”