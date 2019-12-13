Highlights: PM Johnson urges 'healing' for Brexit-bound Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britain to “let the healing begin” in a speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday after securing a landslide victory in a divisive national election.

Below are excerpts from the speech.

UNITE THE COUNTRY

“We are going to unite and level up, unite and level up, bringing together the whole of this incredible United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland together - taking us forward, unleashing the potential of the whole country, delivering opportunity across the entire nation.”

MESSAGE TO REMAIN SUPPORTERS, EU

“I want to speak also to those who did not vote for us, or for me, and who wanted and perhaps still want to remain in the EU. I want you to know that we in this One Nation Conservative government will never ignore your good and positive feelings of warmth and sympathy towards the nations of Europe.

“Because now is the moment, precisely as we leave the EU, to let those natural feelings find renewed expression in building a new partnership which is one of the great projects for next year.

“As we work together with the EU, as friends and sovereign equals in tackling climate change and terrorism, in building academic and scientific co-operation, redoubling our trading relationship, I frankly urge everyone on either side of what is, after 3-1/2 years, an increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin.”

BREAK FROM WRANGLING

“Since I know that after five weeks of electioneering, this country deserves a break from wrangling, a break from politics and a permanent break from talking about Brexit. I want people to go about their Christmas preparations happy and secure in the knowledge that here in this people’s government, the work is now being stepped up to make 2020 a year of prosperity and growth and hope, and to deliver a parliament that works for the people.”

FOCUS ON HEALTH SERVICE

“I’ve heard it loud and clear from every corner of the country that the overwhelming priority of the British people now is that we should focus above all on the NHS.”