Protest forces UK PM Johnson to cancel campaign visit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he visits an electric car plant in Warwickshire, Britain November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned campaign visit to a bakery in southwest England on Thursday after protesters gathered outside, the BBC reported.

Johnson was due to visit the bakery in Glastonbury as part of a tour to drum up support ahead of a snap election on Dec. 12, which he called to try and win a majority in parliament that would allow him to take Britain out of the European Union.

The BBC reported he had cancelled the visit on police advice. Television footage showed a small crowd of protestors waiting peacefully, carrying banners and flags on a range of issues, including at least one EU flag.

Johnson’s Conservative Party did not immediately comment on the visit. The BBC subsequently reported that Johnson diverted to a different bakery and carried out campaigning activities.

Footage of the second visit showed Johnson shaking hands with people, but one woman also shouted “Shame on you!”

Although the Conservatives lead in opinion polls, Johnson has endured a difficult start to the election campaign. On a visit to northern regions of the country hit by flooding in recent days he was heckled by angry residents who felt his response to the crisis had been too little, too late.