Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told party members to “enjoy a celebration” after an exit poll forecast he was on course to win a majority in Britain’s election, giving him the numbers in parliament he needs to deliver Brexit next month.

“I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight,” he said in an email to party members. “You powered this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you.”