2 months ago
Britain may need to ask for delay to Brexit process: JPMorgan
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 2 months ago

Britain may need to ask for delay to Brexit process: JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may have to delay Brexit talks in the absence of a majority for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, JPMorgan said on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from the parliamentary election, a wounded May signaled she would fight on, despite being on course to lose her majority in the House of Commons.

"Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the UK needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially, given the chance that political developments in the UK disturb what is already a time-compressed process," said Malcolm Barr, economist at JPMorgan, in a research note.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

