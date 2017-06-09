FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In final result of UK election, Labour gain Kensington from Conservatives
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

In final result of UK election, Labour gain Kensington from Conservatives

Poll clerks count ballots at the Kensington Town Hall during Britain's election in London June 9, 2017Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party overturned a large majority to win the seat of Kensington in west London from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives on Friday, the final of 650 seats to declare its result.

Labour was declared the winner of the seat, where the Conservatives previously had a majority of more than 7,000, by just 20 votes, after several recounts.

It means the final tally of seats won by May's Conservatives is 318, short of the 326 needed for a majority in parliament. Labour won a total of 262 seats.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

