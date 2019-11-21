Labour's Corbyn has no credibility without a Brexit plan: UK Conservatives

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn holds his party's manifesto during its launch in Birmingham, Britain November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn lacks credibility because he will not say how he would vote in the new Brexit referendum he proposes, the Conservative party said after its main rivals released their election manifesto.

Labour proposes renegotiating Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU exit deal and putting it to a referendum with the choice to remain on the ballot paper within 6 months if they win the election, but Corbyn has declined to say which way he would vote.

“The publication of Labour’s manifesto has just confirmed what we already knew: Jeremy Corbyn simply doesn’t have a plan for Brexit,” Conservative junior interior minister Brandon Lewis said in a statement.

“And without a plan to get Brexit done he has no credibility on anything else.”