UK Labour leader Corbyn says Brexit talks must go ahead after inconclusive poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks on Britain's exit from the European Union must go ahead, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday, after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in parliament in a national election.

May, whose Conservative Party won the most seats, has signaled she will use her right as incumbent to make the first attempt to form a government, but it is unclear whether she will have the necessary support to do so.

Asked whether Brexit negotiations, due to start on June 19, should be delayed, Corbyn told Sky News: "They're going to have to go ahead because Article 50 has been invoked, the government in office in 11 days time will have to conduct those Brexit negotiations."

"Our position is very clear, we want a jobs-first Brexit, therefore the most important thing is the trade deal with Europe," he added.

Corbyn said Labour had won the election as it saw an increase in seats and vote share, and the party was ready to lead a minority government.