World News
November 12, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UK's Corbyn "very nervous" about election after cyber attack

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures during an election campaign event in Blackpool, Britain November 12, 2019. RUETERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday a large-scale cyber attack on his party’s digital platforms just weeks before a national election had made him nervous about the rest of the campaign.

“If this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all because a cyber attack against a political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about,” he said when asked by a reporter about the attack during a campaign event.

Corbyn said the party was looking into who might have been behind the attack.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below