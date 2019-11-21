Opposition Labour Party unveils radical socialist plan for Britain

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of the party manifesto in Birmingham, Britain November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled a radical socialist plan for government on Thursday including a 5% increase in public sector pay, higher taxes on companies and a sweeping nationalisation of infrastructure.

“It’s time to take on the vested interests holding people back,” Corbyn said in the foreward to the election manifesto. “The future is ours to make.”

“The big polluters, financial speculators and corporate tax-dogers have had a free ride for too long,” he said.

The manifesto says Labour will introduce a windfall tax on oil companies, de-list companies that do not contribute to tackling climate change and increase public sector pay by 5%.