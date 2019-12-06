World News
Leaked Brexit document did not reflect final version of deal: UK source

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during the launch of a general campaign poster at the Kent Showground in Detling, Kent, Britain, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

DETLING, England (Reuters) - A leaked document used by the Labour party to attack the governing Conservatives’ Brexit deal was written by a junior civil servant and was an initial appraisal of the deal and not formally approved, a British government source said on Friday.

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he had a confidential government report which showed there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain under a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

