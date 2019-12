FILE PHOTO: Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Labour Party's Keir Starmer is "seriously considering" running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as the party's leader, the Guardian reported bit.ly/2M8B1cS on Tuesday.

The news comes days after Corbyn said he was prepared to remain leader until the party chooses a successor next year, after the party suffered its worst election result since 1935.