World News
December 12, 2019 / 10:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

After exit poll, UK's Labour says it is too early to call election result

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too early to call the result of Thursday’s election, a spokesperson for Britain’s opposition Labour Party said, after an exit poll forecast Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives would win a large majority.

“It’s only the very beginning of the night, and it’s too early to call the result,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We, of course, knew this was going to be challenging election, with Brexit at the forefront of many people’s minds and our country increasingly polarized.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
