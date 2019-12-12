After exit poll, UK's Labour says it is too early to call election result

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses outside a polling station after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too early to call the result of Thursday’s election, a spokesperson for Britain’s opposition Labour Party said, after an exit poll forecast Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives would win a large majority.

“It’s only the very beginning of the night, and it’s too early to call the result,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We, of course, knew this was going to be challenging election, with Brexit at the forefront of many people’s minds and our country increasingly polarized.”