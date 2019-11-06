World News
British Labour party deputy leader Watson to stand down at election

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson attends The Labour Movement for Europe event during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Tom Watson, the deputy leader of Britain’s Labour Party, on Wednesday said he would stand down as a lawmaker at December’s election, citing personal reasons.

“Now is the right time for me to stand down from the House of Commons and start a different kind of life. The decision is personal, not political,” Watson said in a letter to party leader Jeremy Corbyn, adding that he would continue as Deputy Leader until the election on Dec. 12.

