2 months ago
UK Liberal Democrat: No pacts, deals or coalition - Sky News, citing source
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 months ago

UK Liberal Democrat: No pacts, deals or coalition - Sky News, citing source

Ballots are pictured as they are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Maidenhead, June 8, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Liberal Democrat party will enter "no pacts, no deals, no coalition" with other parties to help them to form a government after Thursday's election, Sky News reported, citing a senior source.

An exit poll earlier suggested Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority, a shock result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

The poll showed the Liberal Democrats on track to win 14 seats, potentially giving them a significant role when negotiations start on who will form the next government.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

