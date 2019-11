FILE PHOTO: Conservative leader Boris Johnson speaks during a televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party election manifesto will be released by next week, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

“You will get it very shortly and it will certainly be by next week,” Sunak told ITV.