UK PM May said wants broader consensus on Brexit plan: lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

Opposition lawmakers and some within her own party have said May's failure to win a parliamentary majority at last week's election was a rejection by voters of her plans to make a clean break with the EU.

"The prime minister talked about wanting to build a consensus, she recognized the different views in the party on Brexit and she also recognized the need to not just reflect the party but indeed the parliament and the country," one senior pro-EU Conservative lawmaker and former minister said after a meeting of the party's lawmakers in parliament.

"She acknowledged, and was asked and agreed, there was going to be a broader consensus in the party, listening to all the wings of the party on Brexit."