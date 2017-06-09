Citi says British PM May likely to resign

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi said British Prime Minister Theresa May was likely to resign after she failed to win a majority in the election.

"A period of political uncertainty lies ahead," Citi said in a research note.

"Following what is widely regarded as a poor campaign and failure to translate a strong lead in the polls into a larger majority in the Commons, we expect May is likely to resign," Citi said, adding that a new election was possible.