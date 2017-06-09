FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Citi says British PM May likely to resign
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 months ago

Citi says British PM May likely to resign

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Conservative Party's Headquarters after Britain's election in London, June 9, 2017.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Citi said British Prime Minister Theresa May was likely to resign after she failed to win a majority in the election.

"A period of political uncertainty lies ahead," Citi said in a research note.

"Following what is widely regarded as a poor campaign and failure to translate a strong lead in the polls into a larger majority in the Commons, we expect May is likely to resign," Citi said, adding that a new election was possible.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andy Bruce

