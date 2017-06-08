FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nomura makes initial estimate of Conservatives winning 331 seats
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 2 months ago

Nomura makes initial estimate of Conservatives winning 331 seats

A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland.Ed Sykes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could win 331 seats, enough for an outright majority in Britain's parliament, London-based analysts at Japanese bank Nomura estimated on Thursday, based on results from the exit poll and the first two seats to declare.

An exit poll commissioned by major broadcasters pointed to May's Conservatives falling short of an outright majority in the snap election she called in April, but results in two Labour strongholds showed a small swing to the Conservatives.

Nomura said it was still too early to give an accurate estimate of the likely result.

"When we have 10 percent of seats declared ... then we will have a better idea of how this is panning out," Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester wrote in a note to clients.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Michael Urquhart

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.