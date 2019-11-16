UK's Johnson has 16-point lead over Labour before election: Opinium poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Conservative party candidate for the Mansfield constituency Ben Bradley campaigns in Mansfield, Britain, November 16, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Opinium Research on Saturday, ahead of next month’s election.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 44%, up 3% compared with last week, compared with Labour’s 28%, down 1%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 14% and the Brexit Party was on 6%.

Opinium surveyed 2,008 people online between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, after the Brexit Party announced it would not stand in seats held by Conservative members of parliament.