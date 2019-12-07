World News
December 7, 2019 / 6:54 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives keep 15-point lead over Labour: Opinium poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has retained his 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party less than a week before a national election, according to a poll by Opinium published on Saturday by The Observer newspaper.

Johnson’s Conservatives were on 46% and Labour on 31%, both unchanged from an Opinium poll published a week ago.

Britons are due to go to the polls on Dec. 12.

Opinium, which polled 2,003 people between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, found that 53% of voters thought Johnson would remain as prime minister and 55% believed Labour’s campaign had been unsuccessful.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

