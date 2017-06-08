FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Former UK finance minister Osborne says exit poll 'catastrophic' if true
June 8, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 2 months ago

Former UK finance minister Osborne says exit poll 'catastrophic' if true

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man carries a ballot box as ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London, June 8, 2017.Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British finance minister George Osborne said the exit poll forecasting that Prime Minister Theresa May will lose her majority in parliament would be "completely catastrophic" for her and the Conservative Party.

"It is early days. It's a poll. If the poll is anything like accurate this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May," Osborne told ITV News.

"It's difficult to see if these numbers were right how they would put together the coalition to remain in office. But equally it's quite difficult looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it's on a real knife edge.

The exit poll has predicted that May will win 314 seats, below the 326 needed to secure a majority.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

