British PM May faces 'huge post-mortem': ex-finance minister Osborne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a "huge post-mortem" about her general election campaign and questions about the direction of the Conservative Party, former finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

Osborne, a cabinet colleague of May's until she ousted him as finance minister, said May would remain as prime minister if she can win a majority - something an exit poll on Thursday showed was doubtful.

"But I think there will be a huge post-mortem about having the general election, about the manifesto... about the style of the campaign," Osborne told ITV.

"And out of all of that, people will start to ask questions... about the future of the direction of the Conservative Party."