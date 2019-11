UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows slightly: Deltapoll

Conservative leader Boris Johnson speaks to an audience during BBC Question Time election special in Sheffield, Britain November 22, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed slightly ahead of Britain’s Dec. 13 national election, an opinion poll by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed on Saturday.

Support for Johnson’s Conservative Party stood at 43%, down two percentage points from last week, while Labour was unchanged at 30%. The pro-European Liberal Democrats rose five points to 16%, the poll showed.

(Corrects date of election in first paragraph.)