November 11, 2019 / 4:27 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour widens slightly: ICM poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has edged a bit further ahead of the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Support for the Conservatives rose one point to 39% while the Labour Party held steady at 31%, ICM said.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were also unchanged at 15% but the Brexit Party fell one point to 8%.

ICM surveyed 2,035 people online between Nov. 8 and 11.

Reporting by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

