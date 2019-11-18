UK PM Johnson's Conservatives extend lead over Labour: ICM poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the Confederation of British Industry John Allan attend the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Support for the Conservatives rose three points to 42% while the Labour Party was up one point at 32%.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats fell two points to 13% and the Brexit Party was down 3 points at 5%.

ICM surveyed 2,010 people online between Nov. 15 and 18.

The poll did not show the Brexit Party as an option to respondents if they lived in areas where the party will not field a candidate.