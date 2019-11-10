UK Conservatives gain over Labour: Independent poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has gained versus the opposition Labour Party over the past month, a poll published by the Independent newspaper showed on Sunday.

The opinion poll put the Conservatives on 37%, up from 31% a month earlier, while the opposition Labour Party saw their support rise to 29% from 26%. Support for the third-placed Liberal Democrats dropped to 16% from 20%.

Polling company BMG surveyed 1,504 British adults between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8.