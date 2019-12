FILE PHOTO: Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a 12-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, narrowing from two weeks ago, an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper showed on Friday.

The survey showed support for Johnson’s Conservatives at 44%, unchanged from a poll published on Nov. 21. Labour rose four points to 32%, the poll showed.