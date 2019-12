Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds an 11-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, narrowing from 12 points last week, an Ipsos MORI opinion poll for the Evening Standard newspaper showed on Thursday, Britain’s election day.

The survey showed support for Johnson’s Conservatives at 44%, unchanged from a poll published on Dec. 6. Labour rose one point to 33%, the poll showed.