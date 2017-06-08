Final UK opinion poll shows PM May's Conservatives' lead widening

LONDON (Reuters) - A final opinion poll published on Thursday as Britons vote in a national election showed Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives widening their lead to 8 percentage points from a 5 point lead in its previous survey.

The Ipsos MORI poll published in the London Evening Standard newspaper showed the Conservatives' share of the vote up to 46 percent from 45 percent from their last survey published on June 2, with the main opposition Labour party on 36 percent, down from 40 percent.

Ipsos MORI polled 1,291 people between June 6-7.

A flurry of opinion polls published on Wednesday put the Conservative lead in a range of 1 to 12 percentage points, with most suggesting that May would increase her majority in parliament.

May unexpectedly called the snap vote seven weeks ago, seeking to increase her working parliamentary majority of 17 seats ahead of the start of negotiations on leaving the European Union.