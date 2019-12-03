World News
December 3, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Conservatives widen poll lead over Labour to 12 points: Kantar poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a sign as he arrives to attend a rally event in Colchester, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have increased their lead over the opposition Labour Party slightly over the last week to 12 points, a survey by Kantar showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

The poll put support for the Conservatives at 44%, up one point from a week earlier, while Labour was unchanged on 32%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were up one point on 15%, while the Brexit Party was down one point on 2%.

Kantar surveyed 1,096 people online between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

