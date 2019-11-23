UK's Johnson on track for majority of almost 50 lawmakers: analysis

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on track to secure a decisive majority of almost 50 lawmakers ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 national election, according to an analysis of thousands of interviews from opinion polls.

Johnson’s Conservative Party looks likely to score around 349 seats in the House of Commons, a gain of 57 seats, according to the results from number-crunching firm Datapraxis, published by the Sunday Times newspaper.

The main opposition Labour is on course to lose around 30 members of parliament, the model showed, leaving it with 213 seats.

Aside from the Conservatives, the other big winner looks set to be the Scottish National Party. Set to regain 14 lawmakers, the model suggest it will cement its status as Britain’s third-largest party in terms of number of seats, the model showed.

The predictive model incorporated data from 270,000 interviews conducted by polling company YouGov.

A YouGov poll published earlier on Saturday showed the Conservatives’ vote share at 42%, 12 points ahead of Labour.