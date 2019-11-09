UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives: poll

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves as he unveils the Labour party campaign bus in Liverpool, Britain November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3 percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal Democrats slipped to 15%.

The poll of 2,001 British adults was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, ahead of a national election due on Dec. 12.