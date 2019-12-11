World News
December 11, 2019 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows to 12 points: Opinium

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Cardiff airport in Wales, Britain December 11, 2019 on the final day of campaigning before a general election. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to 12 percentage points from 15 percentage points just ahead of Thursday’s national election, a poll by Opinium showed on Wednesday.

Support for Johnson’s Conservative Party fell to 45% from 46% in a poll published on Dec. 7. The opposition Labour Party stood at 33%, up two points from last week, while support for the Liberal Democrats fell by 1 percentage point to 12%.

The poll of 3,005 adults was conducted on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

