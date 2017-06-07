FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 2 months ago

UK PM May's lead over Labour holds at 8 points: Panelbase poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull, June 7, 2017.Eddie Keogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained stable at eight percentage points, according to a Panelbase poll published on Wednesday, a day before Britain's national election.

Panelbase said support for the Conservatives stood at 44 percent, unchanged from its previous poll published on June 1. Labour was on 36 percent, also unchanged.

The new online poll of 3,018 people was conducted between June 2 and 7, covering days before and after an attack in London by Islamic militants late on June 3.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

