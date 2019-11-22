World News
November 22, 2019 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK Conservative lead over Labour narrows to 10 points: Panelbase poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has seen its lead narrow to 10 points over the opposition Labour Party, according to a poll by Panelbase released on Friday, the first time the lead has shrunk in one of its recent surveys.

The Conservatives were on 42%, down one point from the pollster’s survey last week, with Labour on 32%, up 2 points.

The Liberal Democrats were on 14%, down one point, and the Brexit Party was down two points to 3%. Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

