UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to eight points: Panelbase poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening of the race.

The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from the pollster’s survey last week, with Labour on 34%, up two points, Panelbase said on Friday.

The Liberal Democrats were down one point on 13% and the Brexit Party was up one point on 4%.

Panelbase interviewed 2,010 people between Nov 27 and 28.

Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.