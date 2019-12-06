World News
UK Conservatives' lead over Labour widens to nine points: Panelbase poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during the launch of a general campaign poster at the Kent Showground in Detling, Kent, Britain, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has extended its lead slightly over the opposition Labour Party to nine points, up from eight a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase.

The Conservatives were on 43%, up one point from the polling firm’ survey last week, with Labour unchanged on 34%, Panelbase said on Friday.

The Liberal Democrats were also unchanged on 13% and the Brexit Party was down one point on 3%, although it had 7% support in the seats where it is fielding a candidate.

Panelbase interviewed 2,033 people between Dec. 4 and 6.

Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.

