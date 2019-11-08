World News
UK election: Conservatives steady at 40%, Labour up 1 point to 30%: poll

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an event launching the Conservative Party's general election campaign in Birmingham, Britain, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives was unchanged at 40% while the opposition Labour Party was up one percentage point at 30% after the first days of campaigning for Britain’s Dec. 12 election, a poll by Panelbase showed.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats had the support of 15%, up one point, and the Brexit Party was on 8%, down one point, according to the poll published on Friday.

It had a sample size of 1,046 people and was conducted between Nov. 6 and 8, Panelbase said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Schomberg

