UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows slightly: Survation poll

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead held by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed over the past week, an opinion poll by Survation showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Support for the Conservatives rose one point to 35% while the Labour Party rose 3 points to 29%.

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party each fell 2 points, to 17% and 10%.

Survation surveyed 2,037 people online between Nov. 6 and 8.